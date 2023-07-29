Break Room – 15/7/23
It was the first episode for season 2 Break Room, and Bec was back on air presenting listeners with a carefully curated selection including the likes of Yazmin Lacey and Raghd, with a focus on women in the UKG, dub and break scene (sidenote, we need more of those btw).
Based in Naarm, Break Room acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which it airs from and to, paying respect to elders past and present. It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.
Playlist
- From A Lover - Yazmin Lacey
- Great Taste - Miso Extra, NAYANA IZ
- Suffer and Swim - Sampology, Allysha Joy
- On Tik - FYI Chris, PINTY, Simeon Jones
- High (Hagan Remix) - muva of Earth
- Handmade - moon, Tamu
- Hindsight - Cecil B, Ben Hauke
- Double Time - Tara Lily
- Peach Squash Sunday - Eljé, JACK MARLOW
- Get Get - Low End Activist, Emz
- Easy Go! - Raghd
- Lift Me Up - Soul Mass Transit System
- Forever (LSB Remix) - Workforce