Break Room – 15/7/23

Break_Room_Image

For The Soulful Raver.

It was the first episode for season 2 Break Room, and Bec was back on air presenting listeners with a carefully curated selection including the likes of Yazmin Lacey and Raghd, with a focus on women in the UKG, dub and break scene (sidenote, we need more of those btw).

Break Room airs every Saturday 8-9pm.  Listen in on 90.7FM, online at syn.org.au or via the community radio plus app.

Based in Naarm, Break Room acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which it airs from and to, paying respect to elders past and present.  It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.

Playlist

  1. From A Lover - Yazmin Lacey
  2. Great Taste - Miso Extra, NAYANA IZ
  3. Suffer and Swim - Sampology, Allysha Joy
  4. On Tik - FYI Chris, PINTY, Simeon Jones
  5. High (Hagan Remix) - muva of Earth
  6. Handmade - moon, Tamu
  7. Hindsight - Cecil B, Ben Hauke
  8. Double Time - Tara Lily
  9. Peach Squash Sunday - Eljé, JACK MARLOW
  10. Get Get - Low End Activist, Emz
  11. Easy Go! - Raghd
  12. Lift Me Up - Soul Mass Transit System
  13. Forever (LSB Remix) - Workforce
July 29th 2023
