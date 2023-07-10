Break Room – 1/7/23

For The Soulful Raver.

Being the final episode of Break Room for the season (it’s first ever by the way!!!), Bec pulled out all the stops with a killer playlist featuring talent such as muva of Earth and BAKEY, showcasing the interconnectedness between dub and reggae yet again. Touching on the collaborations between R&B/soul artists and their jungle/break counterparts, it was only right that she spin one of the biggest tracks of the year with the Nia Archives remix of Jorja Smith’s track ‘Little Things’ too.

Bec will be back on air on July 15th, 2023 after a mandatory (and much needed) break.

Break Room airs every Saturday 8-9pm. Listen in on 90.7FM, online at syn.org.au or via the community radio plus app.

Based in Naarm, Break Room acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which it airs from and to, paying respect to elders past, present and emerging. It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.

Connect with Bec: [email protected]