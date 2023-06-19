Break Room – 17/6/23
For The Soulful Raver.
Bec subbed in disco royalty for this week’s instalment of Break Room, spinning tracks from heavyweights such as Loleatta Holloway and Tarika Blue. An hour of uninterrupted of disco and dance floor warmers took the place of Bec’s usual broken beat playlist.
Break Room airs every Saturday 8-9pm. Listen in on 90.7FM, online at syn.org.au or via the community radio plus app.
Based in Naarm, Break Room acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which it airs from and to, paying respect to elders past, present and emerging. It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.
Connect with Bec: [email protected]
Playlist
- Truth Is The Key - Tarika Blue
- Love Me For Real - Rim Kwaku Obeng, KASA
- Running Away - Roy Ayers Ubiquity
- We Can Move - Free Youth
- Love Sensation - Loleatta Holloway
- Dancing - Tru Tones
- Keep the Fire Burning - Gwen McCrae
- Give It To Me Baby - Rick James
- Do I Do - Stevie Wonder
- Don't Leave Me This Way - Thelma Houston
- Theme for New York City - Idris Muhammed