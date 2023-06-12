Break Room – 20/5/23

For The Soulful Raver.

Bec was on air for an hour, joined by music mogul and good friend Tess Barber for Break Room, re-exploring jungle, UKG, jazz, house, grime, DNB and beyond. Together the pair discussed biophilia, and how music can be used as a tether to humans and nature. With tracks from members of Brighter Days Family and a brand new one from Jorja Smith, the playlist for Break Room continues to sift through a plethora of sub-genres of electronic music.

Break Room airs every Saturday 8-9pm. Listen in on 90.7FM, online at syn.org.au or via the community radio plus app.

Based in Naarm, Break Room acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which it airs from and to, paying respect to elders past, present and emerging. It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.

Connect with Bec: [email protected]