Break Room – 24/6/23

For The Soulful Raver.

Bec may have taken a step back this week, but that only means that the carefully curated selection of tracks put forward for Break Room were there to keep you company. Spinning tracks from local artists such as Fractures and 1tsbp, strong elements of techno and house bubbled to the surface in this week’s show. An hour of uninterrupted dub, break, techno and soul? Say less…

Break Room airs every Saturday 8-9pm. Listen in on 90.7FM, online at syn.org.au or via the community radio plus app.

Based in Naarm, Break Room acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which it airs from and to, paying respect to elders past, present and emerging. It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.

Connect with Bec: [email protected]