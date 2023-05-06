Break Room – 29/4/23

For The Soulful Raver.

Bec was on air for an hour, introducing Break Room for the very first time, exploring jungle, UKG, jazz, house, grime, DNB and beyond. With sounds from all over the globe, she paid homage to the forefathers of jungle and welcomed the youthful “modern jungle” genre being pioneered by UK heavyweights like Coco Bryce and Nia Archives.

Break Room airs every Saturday 8-9pm. Listen in on 90.7FM, online at syn.org.au or via the community radio plus app.

Based in Naarm, Break Room acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which it airs from and to, paying respect to elders past, present and emerging. It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.

Connect with Bec: [email protected]