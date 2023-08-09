Break Room – 29/7/23

For The Soulful Raver.

Bec returned to the airwaves… LIVE!! IN STUDIO!!!! for Break Room. Leaning into a techno-heavy curation, she highlighted some of the best digital sounds going around the globe with tracks from kryptogram and Seb Wildblood, as well as a Kojey Radical remix from the one and only p-rallel, (yes you read that right!!!).

Diversifying her playlist compared to the sonics of season one, Bec is exploring a plethora of genres every Saturday from 8-9pm. Listen in on 90.7FM, online at syn.org.au or via the community radio plus app.

Based in Naarm, Break Room acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which it airs from and to, paying respect to elders past and present. It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.

Connect with Bec: [email protected]