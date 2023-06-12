Break Room – 3/6/23

For The Soulful Raver.

Bec was on air for an hour, joined by bestie and SYN Music Content Producer Sandie Ruuskanen for Break Room, re-exploring jungle, UKG, jazz, house, grime, DNB and beyond. Touching on passion behind music and electronic tastemakers, the pair played a range of artists, from Bonobo to Ross From Friends, all the while highlighting the importance of broken beats in the electronic music space.

Break Room airs every Saturday 8-9pm. Listen in on 90.7FM, online at syn.org.au or via the community radio plus app.

Based in Naarm, Break Room acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which it airs from and to, paying respect to elders past, present and emerging. It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.

Connect with Bec: [email protected]