Break Room – 6/5/23

Bec was on air for an hour, for Break Room, re-exploring jungle, UKG, jazz, house, grime, DNB and beyond. Leaning further into jazz-influenced beats with tracks from the likes of Ted Jasper and Tora, this episode showcased a range of tempos within the spectrum of broken beats.

Break Room airs every Saturday 8-9pm. Listen in on 90.7FM, online at syn.org.au or via the community radio plus app.

Based in Naarm, Break Room acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which it airs from and to, paying respect to elders past, present and emerging. It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.

Connect with Bec: [email protected]