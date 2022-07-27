On Air
Break Ups and Butt Plugs – Season 1 Episode 6 2022
The title says it all! This week join Bianca, Taymi and Zack as they talk the beginning, middle, and end of all ends to relationships: breaking up. Of course, here at The Naughty Rude Show there’s only one way to follow that and Taymi has us covered with a new entry of THE VIBE focused on all things Butt Plugs.
We also answer the listener question “Does a relationship need sex to be good/successful?”, and if you wanna get involved with the show and ask us a question you can do so right here on our Tumblr – it’s completely anonymous and no account is needed!
Playlist
- Mutual XO - Kota Banks
- Touch Me - OKAY ANGEL
- ANYA - Duke Heaven
- drive u crazy - Hannah Cooper
- Busy Dancing - KLP
- Closure - RONA (feat. Helena)
- Gay 4 Me - G-flip (feat. Lauren Sanderson)
- The Limit - ILUKA
- Plug In Baby - Muse
- Inamorato - THUS LOVE
- Call Me - Baby Velvet
- Everything Is Going To Be Alright - Princess Chelsea
- Brand New Start - Zoe Koul
Contributors
Executive Producer: Zack
Presenters: Taymi, Bianca
Zack Goutzoulas
July 27th 2022Read more by Zack Goutzoulas
Category: Audio, Entertainment, Programs
Topics: Comedy, Education
Tags: break ups, butt plugs, Dating and Relationships, naughty rude, The Naughty Rude Show
