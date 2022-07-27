The Naughty Rude Show

Break Ups and Butt Plugs – Season 1 Episode 6 2022

The title says it all! This week join Bianca, Taymi and Zack as they talk the beginning, middle, and end of all ends to relationships: breaking up. Of course, here at The Naughty Rude Show there’s only one way to follow that and Taymi has us covered with a new entry of THE VIBE focused on all things Butt Plugs.

We also answer the listener question “Does a relationship need sex to be good/successful?”, and if you wanna get involved with the show and ask us a question you can do so right here on our Tumblr – it’s completely anonymous and no account is needed!

Playlist

  1. Mutual XO - Kota Banks
  2. Touch Me - OKAY ANGEL
  3. ANYA - Duke Heaven
  4. drive u crazy - Hannah Cooper
  5. Busy Dancing - KLP
  6. Closure - RONA (feat. Helena)
  7. Gay 4 Me - G-flip (feat. Lauren Sanderson)
  8. The Limit - ILUKA
  9. Plug In Baby - Muse
  10. Inamorato - THUS LOVE
  11. Call Me - Baby Velvet
  12. Everything Is Going To Be Alright - Princess Chelsea
  13. Brand New Start - Zoe Koul

Contributors

Executive Producer: Zack
Presenters: Taymi, Bianca

July 27th 2022
