Break Ups and Butt Plugs – Season 1 Episode 6 2022

The title says it all! This week join Bianca, Taymi and Zack as they talk the beginning, middle, and end of all ends to relationships: breaking up. Of course, here at The Naughty Rude Show there’s only one way to follow that and Taymi has us covered with a new entry of THE VIBE focused on all things Butt Plugs.

We also answer the listener question “Does a relationship need sex to be good/successful?”, and if you wanna get involved with the show and ask us a question you can do so right here on our Tumblr – it’s completely anonymous and no account is needed!