BREAKING: Bourke St driver James Gargasoulas found guilty of all charges

In breaking news, Bourke St killer driver James Gargasoulas has been found guilty of murdering six people and endangering the life of 27 others.

A Supreme Court jury took just 57 minutes to find the 28-year-old, who admitted killing six people when he went on a rampage through Bourke St and mowed down pedestrians in January last year, guilty of all 33 charges.

Yosuke Kanno, 25, Bhavita Patel, 33, Jess Mudie, 22, Matthew Si, 33, and Thalia Hakin, 10, were killed in the rampage.

While Gargasoulas admitted his actions driving through the busy shopping mall caused death and serious injury, he pleaded not guilty to six charges of murder and 27 charges of reckless conduct endangering life.

He apologised for his actions while giving evidence during the trial, and told the jury he had a premonition from God before driving to Bourke St.

The court heard evidence that Gargasoulas was driving at speeds of more than 60km/h, and had not stopped driving even when a pram he hit became lodged in the car’s windscreen.

Witnesses told the court that he could be seen with both hands on the steering wheel as he accelerated down the footpath.

Gargasoulas will be held in custody and will return to court for sentencing at a later date.

Jayden Forster

November 13th 2018
