SYN Podcasts
BREAKING: Good News Is Here
Kendra Jewel brings you The Happydemic’s weekly dose of good news and good vibes.
Listen to the full podcast here.
The Happydemic is a podcast from SYN focusing on sharing the good things that young people are doing during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @TheHappydemic
Dylan Storer
May 15th 2020Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: Audio, Entertainment, International News, Local News, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Politics
More by The Happydemic
The Medical Students Supporting Our Hospitals
Medical Students at the University of Melbourne have been supporting the health system during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Students’ Assistance in Supporting Healthcare […]
The show must go on – How the arts industry is supporting each other
Xenia, Dylan and Lachlan talk about how they are staying entertained and how the arts industry is supporting each other during the pandemic. […]
Your weekly does of good news.
From athletes workouts to dressing up for bin day, this week’s good news correspondent, Brendan Bachman brings you a bulletin of good […]