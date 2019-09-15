ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

On Air

The Briefing interview with Melissa McGlensey

Melissa header

Described as “America’s second-most notorious liar”, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was once responsible for delivering the messages and policies of President Donald Trump via press briefings in the White House.

Ms Huckabee Sanders is now being lampooned by comedian and impressionist Melissa McGlensey in her one-woman, semi-improvised show The Briefing, which sees her satirise world politics in a manner eerily similar to the former Press Secretary’s media conferences.

Melissa recently chatted with Art Smitten‘s Liam, Monisha and Christian about what motivated her to create the show, her background in improvisation, and the differences between Australia and her home country of America.

 

 

The Briefing will appearing as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival from September 19th-24th. For more information and tickets, head to the official Fringe website. You can also connect with  Melissa on Twitter and via her official website.

 

Segment originally aired Wednesday, September 11th; produced by Tom Parry. Images courtesy of artist.

Art Smitten

September 15th 2019
Read more by Art Smitten
Category:
Topics: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Art Smitten

Kieran header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Kieran Bullock interview – Art Smitten

It has the longest title of any show appearing at the 2019 Melbourne Fringe Festival, and the most intriguing premise: Kieran Bullock Builds […]

Aran header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

The Aussie Ethnic Identity Crisis interview

Being Sri Lankan by heritage and Australian by nature, writer and comedian Aran Thingsatrandom is ideally placed to examine the juxtaposition of […]

Subtle Art header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

The Subtle Art of Online Dating interview with Katie O’Connor

The world wide web has turned the once-civil pursuit of courtship into, quite possibly, the most fraught and embarrassing experience a human […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport