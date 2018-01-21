SYN 90.7
The Broad Way: Episode 4
Christian and Maria chat about this year’s Midsumma Festival, “dated” musicals (such as Godspell and Fiddler on the Roof), the importance of sound and lighting design in theatre and more!
Christian Tsoutsouvas
January 21st 2018Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
