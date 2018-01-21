The Broad Way Logo

SYN 90.7

The Broad Way: Episode 4

23795520_10154960298936881_5022167666895952527_n

Christian and Maria chat about this year’s Midsumma Festival, “dated” musicals (such as Godspell and Fiddler on the Roof), the importance of sound and lighting design in theatre and more!

Christian Tsoutsouvas

January 21st 2018
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: , ,
Topics: , , , , ,
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Broad Way

AMERICAN HORROR STORY -- "Chutes and Ladders" Episode 502 (Airs Wednesday, October 14, 10:00 pm/ep) Pictured: Lady Gaga as the Countess. CR: Suzanne Tenner/FX
The Broad Way Logo
The Broad Way

The Broad Way’s New Year Special

Maria and Christian rewrite the lyrics to ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’ from Hairspray, start writing a Lady Gaga jukebox musical, and […]

6511b7d020be98dd3b0c26ba9ba8d2ad_original
The Broad Way Logo
The Broad Way

The Broad Way’s Boxing Day Bonanza

Maria and Christian rewrite a scene from Sophocles’ Antigone and chat about Greek theatre, musical numbers that always get them emotional, whether Shakespeare’s Romeo […]

the-crucible-movie-poster-1996-1020272245
The Broad Way Logo
The Broad Way

The Broady Way: First Episode

On the very first episode of The Broad Way, the show that covers all things theatre in a very broad way, Maria and […]

Related Content

image003 (8)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Daniel Clarke

RS_PLAY_1100px_INST_170815_04-web-resize
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Ella Caldwell

23795520_10154960298936881_5022167666895952527_n
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Daniel Santangeli