The Broad Way’s Boxing Day Bonanza

Maria and Christian rewrite a scene from Sophocles’ Antigone and chat about Greek theatre, musical numbers that always get them emotional, whether Shakespeare’s Romeo was really such a great guy.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

January 10th 2018
