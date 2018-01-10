SYN 90.7
The Broad Way’s New Year Special
Maria and Christian rewrite the lyrics to ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’ from Hairspray, start writing a Lady Gaga jukebox musical, and chat about Ancient Greek theatre and its influences, the upcoming Mamma Mia! sequel, Oscar Wilde and Australian theatre.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
January 10th 2018Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
