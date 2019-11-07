ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

On Air

Broadside interview with Tam Zimet

Broadside header

Broadside is an unashamedly feminist ideas festival, hosted by the Wheeler Centre and featuring numerous female artists, writers and academics. Tam Zimet, the Festival Director, spoke with Art Smitten co-hosts Nick and Sharni about what to expect at this year’s event.

 

 

Broadside is happening this weekend, November 9th and 10th at the Wheeler Centre. More information can be found on the official website.

 

Segment originally aired Wednesday, October 23rd. Produced by Tom Parry.

Image courtesy of The Wheeler Centre/Broadside.

Art Smitten

November 7th 2019
Read more by Art Smitten
Category:
Topics: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Art Smitten

Southern Voices header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Southern Voices interview – Art Smitten

Co-hosts Nick and Sharni are joined in the studio by Sharon Batterham and Liam Marziano, the director and participant, respectively, of Southern […]

John Maziels header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview with John Maizels – Art Smitten

In this very special segment of Art Smitten, Marcie and Tom (pictured above, demonstrating how far one should be from the microphone) […]

No Borders header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

No Borders Music interview with Oscar Poncell

The No Borders Music project aims to provide a voice to refugees and asylum seekers through the power of song. Oscar Poncell […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport