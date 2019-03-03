SYN Podcasts
‘Brunching Above My Weight’ by Lee Robinson // #1832 ‘Work In Progress’
Working in the hospitality industry involves more than just serving smashed avo on toast. Erin McConchie is a writer and comic artist who began drawing her most cringeworthy customer moments.
Supervising Producer: Sarah Mashman
See full episode and credits: allthebestradio.com/shows/1832-work-progress
