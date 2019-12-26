BT03_Nightdreams & Daymares by Alnitak Kid (Album) Music Review

BT03_Nightdreams & Daymares by Alnitak Kid . It is a beat tape/Album mainly comprising of Hip Hop tracks such as Let me be, Twin Flame feat Dialect and worthwhile feat Dialect. Recommend anyone who is into lofi Hip hop and experimental hip hop to listen to this Album which is distinctive because the uncommon use of samples and common use beats are in hip hop music. Enjoy the unique, relaxing and greatness of this album.

Bandcamp Link:

https://alnitak-kid.bandcamp.com/album/bt03-nightdreams-daymares