BT03_Nightdreams & Daymares by Alnitak Kid (Album) Music Review

BT03_Nightdreams & Daymares by Alnitak Kid . It is a beat tape/Album mainly comprising of Hip Hop tracks such as Let me be, Twin Flame feat Dialect and worthwhile feat Dialect. Recommend anyone who is into lofi Hip hop and experimental hip hop to listen to this Album which is distinctive because the uncommon use of samples and common use beats are in hip hop music. Enjoy the unique, relaxing and greatness of this album.

https://alnitak-kid.bandcamp.com/album/bt03-nightdreams-daymares

  1. Nightdreams - Alnitak Kid
  2. Initiation - Alnitak Kid
  3. Worthwhile (feat. Dialect) - Alnitak Kid
  4. Crazy Talk (feat. thrvd) - Alnitak Kid
  5. Sow's Ear - Alnitak Kid
  6. Illlusions - Alnitak Kid
  7. For the free - Alnitak Kid
  8. Lei Wulong - Alnitak Kid
  9. Freecoastin (feat. Moka Only) - Alnitak Kid
  10. Let Me Be - Alnitak Kid
  11. Disstrackshuns - Alnitak Kid
  12. Walking on the Milky Way - Alnitak Kid
  13. Modern Day Shakespeare (feat. WIZDUMB) - Alnitak Kid
  14. Faithful - Alnitak Kid
  15. Twin Flame (feat. Dialect) - Alnitak Kid
  16. Daymares - Alnitak Kid

Contributors

Jitan Chander

Jitan Chander

December 26th 2019
