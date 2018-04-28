Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Calls to make wage theft a crime

In the lead up to this year’s Victorian state election, unions are pushing to make the deliberate underpayment of wages a criminal offence, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Wage theft is particularly prevalent in the hospitality and retail industries, where many young people work.

Jack Fryer reports

April 28th 2018
