Calls to make wage theft a crime
In the lead up to this year’s Victorian state election, unions are pushing to make the deliberate underpayment of wages a criminal offence, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Wage theft is particularly prevalent in the hospitality and retail industries, where many young people work.
