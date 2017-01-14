Can You Dig It: Summer Edition – Beyoncé v Solange

can you dig it logo

In the second episode of Can YouDig It: Summer Edition, we take a look at Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Solange’s A Seat At The Table, comparing the different ways the Knowles sisters explored self love, healing, and the black female experience.

Aired on SYN Nation, January 7th 2017.

Links to the articles and reviews referenced in the show:

Lemonade

warsan versus melancholy (the seven stages of being lonely)

Warsan Shire, the Woman Who Gave Poetry to Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’

Warsan Shire Is the Next Beyoncé-Backed Literary Sensation

The Writing Life of Warsan Shire, a Young, Prolific Poet

Transcript Of Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Because The Words Are Just As Important As The Music

Solange Is All Over Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade,’ Even If You Don’t Actually See Her

Beyoncé’s Lemonade is #blackgirlmagic at its most potent

Critic’s Notebook: Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Is a Revolutionary Work of Black Feminism

Beyoncé Speaks Directly To The Black Mainstream With LEMONADE

A Call and Response with Melissa Harris-Perry: The Pain and the Power of ‘Lemonade’

9 articles you should read to understand Beyoncé’s Lemonade — from poetry to body art

How Nigerian Visual Artist Laolu Senbanjo Brought His Sacred Art Of The Ori To Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’

A Seat At The Table

A SEAT WITH US: A CONVERSATION BETWEEN SOLANGE KNOWLES, MRS. TINA LAWSON, & JUDNICK MAYARD

“It Might Save Your Life”: Master P on Solange’s New Album and Staying Independent

http://www.npr.org/2016/11/11/501165834/weve-always-had-a-seat-at-the-table-solange-on-conversations-that-heal

For Us, by Us: How Black Women Radicalized Pop in 2016

Best albums of 2016: No 5 A Seat at the Table by Solange
Playlist

  1. Diva of the Week Megamix: At Your Best, You Are Love, One In A Million, Rock the Boat, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, Try Again - Aaliyah
  2. Pray You Catch Me - Beyoncé
  3. Hold Up - Beyoncé
  4. Don’t Hurt Yourself ft. Jack White - Beyoncé
  5. Love Drought - Beyoncé
  6. Sandcastles - Beyoncé
  7. All Night - Beyoncé
  8. Rise - Solange
  9. Cranes in the Sky - Solange
  10. Don’t You Wait - Solange
  11. Where Do We Go - Solange
  12. Borderline (Ode to Self Care) ft. Q Tip - Solange
  13. Don’t Wish Me Well - Solange
  14. A Seat At The Table Interludes: Dad Was Mad, Tina Taught Me, This Moment, For Us By Us, No Limits, Pedestals, The Chosen Ones - Solange
  15. Lemonade Interludes (adapted from the work of Warsan Shire): Intuition, Denial, Anger, Apathy, Emptiness, Loss, Accountability, Reformation, Forgiveness, Resurrection, Hope, Redemption - Beyonce
  16. Forward ft. James Blake - Beyoncé
  17. Freedom ft. Kendrick Lamar - Beyoncé
  18. Formation - Beyoncé
  19. Weary - Solange
  20. Mad ft. Lil Wayne - Solange
  21. F.U.B.U ft. The Dream & BJ The Chicago Kid - Solange
  22. Don’t Touch My Hair ft. Sampha - Solange

