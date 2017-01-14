SYN Nation
Can You Dig It: Summer Edition – Beyoncé v Solange
In the second episode of Can YouDig It: Summer Edition, we take a look at Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Solange’s A Seat At The Table, comparing the different ways the Knowles sisters explored self love, healing, and the black female experience.
Aired on SYN Nation, January 7th 2017.
Links to the articles and reviews referenced in the show:
Lemonade
warsan versus melancholy (the seven stages of being lonely)
Warsan Shire, the Woman Who Gave Poetry to Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’
Warsan Shire Is the Next Beyoncé-Backed Literary Sensation
The Writing Life of Warsan Shire, a Young, Prolific Poet
Transcript Of Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Because The Words Are Just As Important As The Music
Solange Is All Over Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade,’ Even If You Don’t Actually See Her
Beyoncé’s Lemonade is #blackgirlmagic at its most potent
Critic’s Notebook: Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Is a Revolutionary Work of Black Feminism
Beyoncé Speaks Directly To The Black Mainstream With LEMONADE
A Call and Response with Melissa Harris-Perry: The Pain and the Power of ‘Lemonade’
9 articles you should read to understand Beyoncé’s Lemonade — from poetry to body art
How Nigerian Visual Artist Laolu Senbanjo Brought His Sacred Art Of The Ori To Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’
A Seat At The Table
A SEAT WITH US: A CONVERSATION BETWEEN SOLANGE KNOWLES, MRS. TINA LAWSON, & JUDNICK MAYARD
“It Might Save Your Life”: Master P on Solange’s New Album and Staying Independent
http://www.npr.org/2016/11/11/501165834/weve-always-had-a-seat-at-the-table-solange-on-conversations-that-heal
For Us, by Us: How Black Women Radicalized Pop in 2016
Best albums of 2016: No 5 A Seat at the Table by Solange
“It Might Save Your Life”: Master P on Solange’s New Album and Staying Independent
Playlist
- Diva of the Week Megamix: At Your Best, You Are Love, One In A Million, Rock the Boat, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, Try Again - Aaliyah
- Pray You Catch Me - Beyoncé
- Hold Up - Beyoncé
- Don’t Hurt Yourself ft. Jack White - Beyoncé
- Love Drought - Beyoncé
- Sandcastles - Beyoncé
- All Night - Beyoncé
- Rise - Solange
- Cranes in the Sky - Solange
- Don’t You Wait - Solange
- Where Do We Go - Solange
- Borderline (Ode to Self Care) ft. Q Tip - Solange
- Don’t Wish Me Well - Solange
- A Seat At The Table Interludes: Dad Was Mad, Tina Taught Me, This Moment, For Us By Us, No Limits, Pedestals, The Chosen Ones - Solange
- Lemonade Interludes (adapted from the work of Warsan Shire): Intuition, Denial, Anger, Apathy, Emptiness, Loss, Accountability, Reformation, Forgiveness, Resurrection, Hope, Redemption - Beyonce
- Forward ft. James Blake - Beyoncé
- Freedom ft. Kendrick Lamar - Beyoncé
- Formation - Beyoncé
- Weary - Solange
- Mad ft. Lil Wayne - Solange
- F.U.B.U ft. The Dream & BJ The Chicago Kid - Solange
- Don’t Touch My Hair ft. Sampha - Solange
Contributors
Natalie Pitcher