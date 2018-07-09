SYN 90.7
Can We Do Radio Without Hearing Each Other? – Get Cereal Saturdays 7 July
Sam & Jules asked the hard hitting questions on Get Cereal this week. How far would you go for freebies? Would you cry at Fed Square? And can they talk to each other without hearing one another? You’ll just have to listen to the podcast and find out!
