Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Careful – Power Can Inflate Narcissism!

1280px-john_william_waterhouse_-_echo_and_narcissus_-_cropped

When power is given to those who want it most, it can significantly inflate narcissism, according to new University of Melbourne research.

The research published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General found that endowing people with social power inflates the socially-toxic component of narcissism called exploitation and entitlement. The study showed that power increased narcissism only among individuals with high-baseline testosterone.

Reporter Nicolas Zoumboulis speaks to Associate Professor Nicole Mead, who is the lead researcher behind the study.

Guests

Associate Professor Nicole Mead

Contributors

Nicolas Zoumboulis

Nicolas Zoumboulis

May 8th 2018
Read more by Nicolas Zoumboulis
Category: ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Screen Shot 2018-05-08 at 9.13.58 am
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Queen Victoria Market Faces Redevelopment

The iconic Queen Victoria Market is set to undergo a multi-million dollar redevelopment. But will city council’s plans be approved? Reporter Vasiliki […]

image
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Unrest in Russia Under Putin

More than 1,600 anti-Kremlin activists have been detained by police during street protests against Vladimir Putin ahead of his inauguration for a […]

6745112495_aa12cd527a_b
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Calls to make wage theft a crime

In the lead up to this year’s Victorian state election, unions are pushing to make the deliberate underpayment of wages a criminal […]

Related Content

Melbourne's Yarra River and city skyline, Credit: Sydney Tourist Guide.

Melbourne is set to get a taste of winter this weekend

2016 Federal Election, various sites, Canberra, ACT for SRH and AEC, 2nd July, 2016
Untitled design (1)
The Edge

Greens Announce Plan to Lower Voting Age to 16

9199648-3x2-940x627
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Victoria Police officers suspended over brutality claims