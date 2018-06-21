Carrie Bickmore drops big baby news

Carrie Bickmore has revealed that she is expecting her third child.

The Project host shared the happy news in a video on Instagram earlier this morning.

“Hey some exciting news to share with you. We are having a BABY! How funny is Evie asking if it’s twins. No honey it’s not twins!!!!!!” she wrote alongside the sweet video, which has racked up more than 20,000 views in less than 30 minutes.

The sex of the baby is unknown.

This will be Bickmore’s third child. The TV presenter and her partner Chris Walker are parents to daughter Evie, while Bickmore has a son, Oliver, from her first marriage to her late husband Greg Large.

Image Credit: Carrie Bickmore, Instagram.