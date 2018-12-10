Congratulations are in order for Carrie Bickmore and her partner Chris Walker who have welcomed their second child, a beautiful baby girl.

The Project host shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday.

“Welcome to the world little ADELAIDE (or Addie as your siblings have already started calling you) We are absolutely besotted with you,” Bickmore wrote alongside a hospital pic of herself, Walker and their new little bub.

The post has attracted 148,000 likes and counting.

Bickmore shares three-year-old daughter Evie with Walker, and she had 11-year-old son, Oliver, with late husband Greg Lange, who passed away following a long battle with brain cancer in 2010.

Bickmore announced she was expecting in a video on Instagram in June.

“Hey some exciting news to share with you. We are having a BABY! How funny is Evie asking if it’s twins. No honey it’s not twins,” she wrote.

Image Credit: Carrie Bickmore, Instagram.