Carrying Condoms, Prostate Play, and Getting With Your EX – Season 1 Episode 8 2022
Zack, Taymi, and Portia return for another episode of the naughtiest and rudest show on SYN!
This episode they delve into getting back with an ex – can it ever work (here’s a spoiler: probably not). But is it always a bad idea? You’ll just have to listen to find out!
They also talk more contraception and the stigma of carrying condoms. Should you carry them? How can you carry them? Would you want to live in a world where you can just casually ask a mate for one when needed?
Finally on THE VIBE Zack bares it all as the team explore prostate massagers and the ever so finicky world of anal play.
Playlist
- Superstar - Sycco
- Night Off - Annie Hamilton
- Social Cues - Julz Evans
- Velodrome - Surprise Chef
- Ride With Me - Pip Millet
- Spent - Jess Ball
- Anything But Me - MUNA
- Sensitive - Mothica
- Catch My Drift - Jordana
- Frenchie - My Cosmic Girl
- Goodnight - Spici Water
- Devotion - Horror My Friend
- Chemicals - Peking Duk
Contributors
Executive Producer: Zack Goutzoulas
Presenters: Taymi, Portia
Zack Goutzoulas
July 27th 2022Read more by Zack Goutzoulas
