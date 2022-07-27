Carrying Condoms, Prostate Play, and Getting With Your EX – Season 1 Episode 8 2022

Zack, Taymi, and Portia return for another episode of the naughtiest and rudest show on SYN!

This episode they delve into getting back with an ex – can it ever work (here’s a spoiler: probably not). But is it always a bad idea? You’ll just have to listen to find out!

They also talk more contraception and the stigma of carrying condoms. Should you carry them? How can you carry them? Would you want to live in a world where you can just casually ask a mate for one when needed?

Finally on THE VIBE Zack bares it all as the team explore prostate massagers and the ever so finicky world of anal play.

If you wanna ask us a question you can hit us up on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. You can also ask us anything anonymously on Tumblr – no account needed!

The Naughty Rude Show airs live Sunday nights from 8pm on SYN. Listen on 90.7FM or DAB+