Panorama Logo

On Air

News Talks #17: Casual employment leaves uni staff vulnerable to wage theft

News Talk_Pano Presents - TEMPLATE (1)

Reporters Laura Green and Holly Mark spoke with Annette Herrera from the University of Melbourne – a co-convener of the University’s Casuals Network – who has been lobbying with the National Tertiary Education Union to retrieve what the union believes to be up to $6 million of stolen wages for at least 1,500 university staff.

Guests

Annette Herrera, co-convener of the University of Melbourne’s Casuals Network

Contributors

Laura Green and Holly Mark

Panorama

December 1st 2020
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

sidebar_cal_thumb
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Beyond the headline: Youth workers respond to Mary’s Group

Mary’s Group owners defended comments made in their podcast The Fat, calling some youth hospitality workers “self-entitled, little f-s”. Their discussion was […]

GearNRcARlhNExb-800x450-noPad
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Sexual violence gag laws: Government almost silenced families of deceased victims

CONTENT WARNING: This story mentions sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline at 13 11 14, […]

News Talk - TEMPLATE
Panorama Logo
Panorama

2020-21 Victorian State Budget: What’s in it for young people?

The 2020-21 Victorian State Budget was announced today and features an extraordinary amount of spending on infrastructure, mental health and education. Reporters […]

Related Content

lead-img-friendship-lessons-pandemic
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Friendship in the face of COVID

e4e13ea1e670ae900e63ac24b7a1f5e469dee493
Panorama Logo
Panorama

The return of retail: A workers perspective

Source: Victorian Auditor-General
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Tram accessiblity issues raise barriers for Victorians with a disability