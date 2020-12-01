On Air
News Talks #17: Casual employment leaves uni staff vulnerable to wage theft
Reporters Laura Green and Holly Mark spoke with Annette Herrera from the University of Melbourne – a co-convener of the University’s Casuals Network – who has been lobbying with the National Tertiary Education Union to retrieve what the union believes to be up to $6 million of stolen wages for at least 1,500 university staff.
Guests
Annette Herrera, co-convener of the University of Melbourne’s Casuals Network
Contributors
Laura Green and Holly Mark
