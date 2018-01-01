Audio
Interview: Galit Klas
Tom and Dana talk to Galit Klas about Shikered Cabaret as part of Jewish Purim Festival.
Interview: Cameron Goodall
Dana and Tom talk to Cameron Goodall about his Cabaret show, ‘The Sound of Falling Stars’.
Interview: Christian Vine
Viv, Gigi and Christina talk about Christian’s Veins Exhibition at Off the Kerb.
Interview: Amanda Jane Pitchard
Viv and Gigi interview Amanda Jane Pitchard over her Cabaret ‘All The Dumb Things’ at Speakeasy HQ.
Interview: Kent Morris
Viv, Christina and Gigi talk to Kent Morris about The Torch’s Indigenous Art in Prisons and Community Program.
Interview- Yunuen Perez
Dana and Tom Interview Yunuen Perez over her exhibition being held at the NGV over Melbourne Design Week.
Review: Pacifist’s Guide to the War on Cancer
Maria reviews the show ‘Pacifist’s Guide to the War on Cancer’. Image Credit: Mark Douet
Interview- Katie Reddie-Clancy
Tom and Dana Interview Katie Reddie-Clancy over her show Grace showing for the MICF.
Ignorance is This reviews The Disaster Artist
Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews So we’ve discussed The Room perhaps a couple of times before – the film widely considered […]