LIVE REVIEW: Justice

Justice live at Margret Court Arena Thursday 1st March Media passes provided by publicists Words by Claire Norman Widely known for their swarming basslines and drums […]

LIVE REVIEW: Jet at Zoo Twilights

Zoo Twilights at Melbourne Zoo January 26 to March 10 Media passes provided by Event Organisers Words by Harrison Boucher This was my first experience […]

Art Smitten

Interview: Christian Vine

Viv, Gigi and Christina talk about Christian’s Veins Exhibition at Off the Kerb.

Art Smitten

Interview: Amanda Jane Pitchard

Viv and Gigi interview Amanda Jane Pitchard over her Cabaret ‘All The Dumb Things’ at Speakeasy HQ.

Art Smitten

Interview- Yunuen Perez

Dana and Tom Interview Yunuen Perez over her exhibition being held at the NGV over Melbourne Design Week.

Art Smitten

Review: Pacifist’s Guide to the War on Cancer

Maria reviews the show ‘Pacifist’s Guide to the War on Cancer’.   Image Credit: Mark Douet

synfeatures_ballparkmusic_chelseaking_5

LIVE PHOTOS: Ball Park Music

Ball Park Music live at The Forum Friday 2nd February Media passes provided by publicists Images by Chelsea King

20180301_223108

LIVE REVIEW: The Rubens

The Rubens live at The Forum Wednesday 1st March Media passes provided by publicists Words by Harry Boucher Starting a set a full two hours […]

synfeatures_phoenix_jackhollenberg_29

LIVE REVIEW: Phoenix

Phoenix live at The Forum Monday 26th February Media passes provided by publicists Words by India Weaver It has been a long 4 years since […]

28829105_10157292280992627_1349873128_n

LIVE REVIEW: TOKiMONSTA

TOKiMONSTA live at Max Watts Friday 9th February Media passes provided by publicists Words by Maddy Rowe A suspenseful jungle-esque intro music built as the small, […]

