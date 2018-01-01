Audio

Interview: Galit Klas

Tom and Dana talk to Galit Klas about Shikered Cabaret as part of Jewish Purim Festival.

Interview: Cameron Goodall

Dana and Tom talk to Cameron Goodall about his Cabaret show, ‘The Sound of Falling Stars’.

Art Smitten

Interview: Ezster Salamon

Dana and Tom talked to Ezster Salamon on Dancehouse’s ‘Replay’.

Art Smitten

Interview: Christian Vine

Viv, Gigi and Christina talk about Christian’s Veins Exhibition at Off the Kerb.

Art Smitten

Interview: Amanda Jane Pitchard

Viv and Gigi interview Amanda Jane Pitchard over her Cabaret ‘All The Dumb Things’ at Speakeasy HQ.

Art Smitten

Interview: Kent Morris

Viv, Christina and Gigi talk to Kent Morris about The Torch’s Indigenous Art in Prisons and Community Program.

Art Smitten

Interview- Yunuen Perez

Dana and Tom Interview Yunuen Perez over her exhibition being held at the NGV over Melbourne Design Week.

Art Smitten

Review: Pacifist’s Guide to the War on Cancer

Maria reviews the show ‘Pacifist’s Guide to the War on Cancer’.   Image Credit: Mark Douet

Art Smitten

Interview- Katie Reddie-Clancy

Tom and Dana Interview Katie Reddie-Clancy over her show Grace showing for the MICF.

Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews The Disaster Artist

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   So we’ve discussed The Room perhaps a couple of times before – the film widely considered […]

