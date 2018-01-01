News and Commentary
Young people at risk from lack of exercise
Most young people do not get enough exercise, putting them at risk of long term health problems, a new report has found. […]
Owen Wilson ‘Wowposting’: Behind the Wow
On a Monday evening in March, hundreds of strangers gathered together at Melbourne’s Federation square to wow in unison like the film […]
FESTIVAL REVIEW: Beyond The Valley
Beyond The Valley Festival December 28th 2017 to January 1st 2018 Media passes provided by Event Organisers Words by Mathew Toohey Images by Alex […]
Greens win Northcote by-election
The Greens have taken the state seat of Northcote in a recent by-election, beating the Labor party in an electorate they’ve held […]
Voice activated artificial intelligence fears
“Hey Siri, should we be worried about the rise of AI, especially when it’s being used in our homes?” Companies like Google […]
Out of school and on the loose: It’s Schoolies time
Schoolies is a time honoured tradition for young Australians fresh from exams to blow off some steam and hit the beach. While […]
Remembrance Day marks 99 years since the end of WWI
Saturday 11 marked the 99th anniversary of Remembrance Day. Vasiliki Raptis investigated the meaning behind the day and what Remembrance Day means […]
La Trobe university to trial driverless bus
The arrival of a new driverless bus at La Trobe University may herald a new era of safer transport for students, but […]
Australians uncomfortable showing their true selves at work
A recent survey by LinkedIn states that more than half of Australians hide some aspects of themselves when they’re at the office, […]
Envirence
Cape Town Water Crisis, Stopping Disease in Agriculture Animals
Envirence Podcast