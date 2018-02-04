Programs

THIS WEEK ON ENVIRENCE
ENVIRENCE.png
Envirence

Cape Town Water Crisis, Stopping Disease in Agriculture Animals

Envirence Podcast

Prawn Stars

Prawn Stars 4th Feb 2018

vinyl_0
Friday Night Fidelity logo
Friday Night Fidelity

00: Share your musical firsts!

Friday Night Fidelity debuts this week, but host Jake Stevens needs your help!

23795520_10154960298936881_5022167666895952527_n
The Broad Way Logo
The Broad Way

The Broad Way: Episode 4

Christian and Maria chat about this year’s Midsumma Festival, “dated” musicals (such as Godspell and Fiddler on the Roof), the importance of […]

Screen Shot 2018-01-15 at 11
Two brothers one show
The Real Mike and Dave

The Mal “teaser” Christmas (Episode One)

The Mediterranean Christmas is a sight to behold, the food, the rivalries, years of history brought up and plenty pf leftovers that […]

AMERICAN HORROR STORY -- "Chutes and Ladders" Episode 502 (Airs Wednesday, October 14, 10:00 pm/ep) Pictured: Lady Gaga as the Countess. CR: Suzanne Tenner/FX
The Broad Way Logo
The Broad Way

The Broad Way’s New Year Special

Maria and Christian rewrite the lyrics to ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’ from Hairspray, start writing a Lady Gaga jukebox musical, and […]

6511b7d020be98dd3b0c26ba9ba8d2ad_original
The Broad Way Logo
The Broad Way

The Broad Way’s Boxing Day Bonanza

Maria and Christian rewrite a scene from Sophocles’ Antigone and chat about Greek theatre, musical numbers that always get them emotional, whether Shakespeare’s Romeo […]

22853314_1876293859352373_2445459086317289498_n
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interviews: Asher Keddie, Julian McMahon and Stephan Elliott

Anthony chats to Asher Keddie, Julian McMahon and Stephan Elliott at the Melbourne red carpet premiere of Swinging Safari.

image003 (8)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Daniel Clarke

Christian chats to Daniel Clarke, Performing Arts Programmer at Arts Centre Melbourne about their Midsumma offerings for January 2018.

Hero Image (1)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: More Pudding Anyone? + Discussion: Sexism in Christmas movies

Christian, Silvi, Hamish and Smithers discuss sexism in Christmas movies and review More Pudding Anyone?, the new Christmas comedy playing at 8.30pm at The […]

ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule