Programs
00: Share your musical firsts!
Friday Night Fidelity debuts this week, but host Jake Stevens needs your help!
The Broad Way: Episode 4
Christian and Maria chat about this year’s Midsumma Festival, “dated” musicals (such as Godspell and Fiddler on the Roof), the importance of […]
The Mal “teaser” Christmas (Episode One)
The Mediterranean Christmas is a sight to behold, the food, the rivalries, years of history brought up and plenty pf leftovers that […]
The Broad Way’s New Year Special
Maria and Christian rewrite the lyrics to ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’ from Hairspray, start writing a Lady Gaga jukebox musical, and […]
The Broad Way’s Boxing Day Bonanza
Maria and Christian rewrite a scene from Sophocles’ Antigone and chat about Greek theatre, musical numbers that always get them emotional, whether Shakespeare’s Romeo […]
Interviews: Asher Keddie, Julian McMahon and Stephan Elliott
Anthony chats to Asher Keddie, Julian McMahon and Stephan Elliott at the Melbourne red carpet premiere of Swinging Safari.
Interview: Daniel Clarke
Christian chats to Daniel Clarke, Performing Arts Programmer at Arts Centre Melbourne about their Midsumma offerings for January 2018.
Review: More Pudding Anyone? + Discussion: Sexism in Christmas movies
Christian, Silvi, Hamish and Smithers discuss sexism in Christmas movies and review More Pudding Anyone?, the new Christmas comedy playing at 8.30pm at The […]
Envirence
Cape Town Water Crisis, Stopping Disease in Agriculture Animals
Envirence Podcast