Sweet 16 and Feature Albums

Sweet 16 25/02

AUSSIE Album: Endless Heights – Vicious Pleasure   Tracks: Press Club – Suburbia  Ball Park Music – I am a Dog Born Lion – […]

Sweet 16 18/02

AUSSIE Album: Alice Ivy – I’m Dreaming   Tracks: Maverick – Longevity Yours Truly – High Hopes Totally Mild – From One Another […]

Sweet 16 11/02

AUSSIE Album: DZ Deathrays – Bloody Lovely   Tracks: Split Feed – Something More Marri – HeartBreaker Almond Soy – I Could be the […]

Sweetest Tunes of 2017 – Aussie Highlights

Need some extra tracks for the Hottest 100 vote? Here are some stirling Aussie songs you may have missed! Saskwatch, Hatchie and […]

Sweetest Tunes of 2017 – International Highlights

New year, new me? Don’t forget to add these 2017 bangers to your summer playlist! Featuring tracks from Tyler, The Creator, King […]

Sweet 16 & Feature Albums 18/10

AUSSIE Album: Alex The Astronaut – See You Soon  Totally Mild  Today Tonight  MOD CON  Do It Right Margo  Bec Sandridge  I’ll […]

Sweet 16 8/10

AUSSIE ALBUM: Alex Lahey – I Love You Like A Brother Girlatones – Fitting In Well Kimbra – Everybody Knows  Mezko – […]

Sweet 16 1/10

AUSSIE Lazertits – Lil’ Sister Spinifex Gum – Locked Up  ft Briggs and Marliya Swim Team – Positively Hopeless Ecca Vandal – […]

Sweet 16 24/09

Australian Sløtface – Try Not To Freak Out  Nai Palm  Homebody  Confidence Man  Better Sit Down Boy  Diet.  Take Me  Alexander Biggs […]

Sweet 16 17/09

AUSSIE Album: Rackett – Ready Or Not Georgia June – Cool The Do Yo Thangs – Those Days Golden Vessel – Less More […]

