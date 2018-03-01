Entertainment

IMG_9780

LIVE REVIEW: Justice

Justice live at Margret Court Arena Thursday 1st March Media passes provided by publicists Words by Claire Norman Widely known for their swarming basslines and drums […]

20180303_202727

LIVE REVIEW: Jet at Zoo Twilights

Zoo Twilights at Melbourne Zoo January 26 to March 10 Media passes provided by Event Organisers Words by Harrison Boucher This was my first experience […]

AC/DC legend Bon Scott immortalised in laneway statue

By Jayden Forster AC/DC has a Melbourne laneway named in their honour. Now, former lead singer Bon Scott has been immortalised in […]

synfeatures_ballparkmusic_chelseaking_5

LIVE PHOTOS: Ball Park Music

Ball Park Music live at The Forum Friday 2nd February Media passes provided by publicists Images by Chelsea King

20180301_223108

LIVE REVIEW: The Rubens

The Rubens live at The Forum Wednesday 1st March Media passes provided by publicists Words by Harry Boucher Starting a set a full two hours […]

synfeatures_phoenix_jackhollenberg_29

LIVE REVIEW: Phoenix

Phoenix live at The Forum Monday 26th February Media passes provided by publicists Words by India Weaver It has been a long 4 years since […]

28829105_10157292280992627_1349873128_n

LIVE REVIEW: TOKiMONSTA

TOKiMONSTA live at Max Watts Friday 9th February Media passes provided by publicists Words by Maddy Rowe A suspenseful jungle-esque intro music built as the small, […]

synfeatures_phoenix_jackhollenberg_22

LIVE PHOTOS: Phoenix

Phoenix live at The Forum Monday 26th February Media passes provided by publicists Images by Jack Hollenberg

28534187_10216774879303444_1487457681_n

MOVIE REVIEW: I, Tonya at Moonlight Cinema

  Moonlight Cinema December 1st to April 1st Media passes provided by Event Organisers I, Tonya review by Elsie Bath  

IMG-0420

LIVE REVIEW: Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams at Rod Laver Arena Sunday 25th February Media passes provided by Event Organisers Words by Matilda Elgood Finally celebrating his 2016 album, […]

