Playlist
Ep #5 Podcast and Playlist
Emerging soul/pop/R&B artist Francesca Gonzales joined us for a chat today as Bel’s Mystery Birthday Caller (11:15), the girls talk unusual insults […]
Get Cereal Thursdays Playlist
This week Cake and Kelso discussed everything from the First day of autumn to whether ‘Intimacy needs a title.’
Playlist | Tuesday, February 27th, 2018
New music from Janelle Monáe and 5 Seconds of Summer, plus throwbacks from Silverchair and La Roux on this week’s Mixed Bag
03: Music photography – behind the lens with Gabrielle Clement
Jake chats with Newcastle based photographer Gabrielle Clement about the ins and outs of music photography
Ep #4 Podcast and Playlist
With Uni just around the corner the girls talk what type of Uni Student they are, procrastination tactics and extremes they’ve reached […]
Playlist | Tuesday, February 20th, 2018
On today’s Mixed Bag, there’s new music from Muse, throwbacks from Operator Please and Presets, and more
Ep #3 Podcast and Playlist
This week on the Saturday Stretch we find out how Issy’s Valentine’s day date went with Bachelor #2, Luca, from last week, […]
Playlist | Tuesday, February 13th, 2018
New music from Missy Higgins on today’s Mixed Bag, plus Billie Eilish, Drake and classic Spice Girls
Ep #2 Podcast and Playlist
This week the girls talk celebrity comebacks, Kylie Jenner’s baby name, and hosts Demi and Bel set up co-host Issy on a […]