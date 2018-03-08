Playlist

Get Cereal

Get Cereal Thursday 8 March 2018

The Saturday Stretch

Ep #5 Podcast and Playlist

Emerging soul/pop/R&B artist Francesca Gonzales joined us for a chat today as Bel’s Mystery Birthday Caller (11:15), the girls talk unusual insults […]

Get Cereal

Get Cereal Thursdays Playlist

This week Cake and Kelso discussed everything from the First day of autumn to whether ‘Intimacy needs a title.’  

The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, February 27th, 2018

New music from Janelle Monáe and 5 Seconds of Summer, plus throwbacks from Silverchair and La Roux on this week’s Mixed Bag

Friday Night Fidelity

03: Music photography – behind the lens with Gabrielle Clement

Jake chats with Newcastle based photographer Gabrielle Clement about the ins and outs of music photography

The Saturday Stretch

Ep #4 Podcast and Playlist

With Uni just around the corner the girls talk what type of Uni Student they are, procrastination tactics and extremes they’ve reached […]

The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, February 20th, 2018

On today’s Mixed Bag, there’s new music from Muse, throwbacks from Operator Please and Presets, and more

The Saturday Stretch

Ep #3 Podcast and Playlist

This week on the Saturday Stretch we find out how Issy’s Valentine’s day date went with Bachelor #2, Luca, from last week, […]

The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, February 13th, 2018

New music from Missy Higgins on today’s Mixed Bag, plus Billie Eilish, Drake and classic Spice Girls

The Saturday Stretch

Ep #2 Podcast and Playlist

This week the girls talk celebrity comebacks, Kylie Jenner’s baby name, and hosts Demi and Bel set up co-host Issy on a […]

