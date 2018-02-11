Uncategorized

  Check out some of our students best work from term 1, 2018!  

Darebin council balloon ban

  By Alain Nguyen The City of Darebin has unanimously voted to prohibit balloons and other plastics from being used and sold […]

RSPCA’S $29 adoption weekend hailed a huge success

By Amy Clements RSPCA Victoria has rehomed 634 animals following its ‘Clear the Shelter’ campaign held across the state last weekend which […]

Prawn Stars

Prawn Stars 11th Feb 2018

The Jingle

Pilot Series Episode 4: Australian Television

Were Australia’s greatest television promos really Australian? And how do television networks brand themselves in an ever changing market? We’ve looked at the […]

Pilot Series Episode 3: Daniel Bowen

What’s up with those government ads with zippy lines promoting public transport?  Are these ads really just propaganda? In part two of […]

Twin Talk Episode #2

Here is the ultimate playlist of our second show incase you missed it!

Shakers ‘n Movers

Playlist – Friday 19th Jan- shakers n movers

Playlist of my fab friday night with you all – enjoy xx

Twin Talk Episode #1

16-year-old twins talk about all things fun, movies, music, pop culture, inviting various various guests each week and taking a break off […]

Shakers N Movers – week 1 2018 – playlistery

Had me a fab time sharing these with you. See you all next week, same time same place x

