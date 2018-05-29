Celebrities pay tribute to Home and Away star Cornelia Frances

TRIBUTES are flooding in for Home and Away star Cornelia Frances, after she lost her battle with cancer.

 

The veteran actor, who played Morag Bellingham on the Channel Seven soap, passed away in Sydney overnight surrounded by her close friends and family. She was 77.

 

Her son Lawrence Eastland paid tribute to his mum, sharing a photo of the actor in her final days.

 

 

Frances’ former co-stars also took to social media, sharing their memories of working with the late actor.

 

Lincoln Younes, who played Casey Braxton on the show, said he would miss her witty banter.

 

 

David Jones Roberts, who played Xavier Austin, also shared a heartfelt message, describing Frances as “a lovely woman”.

 

 

Shocked fans also took to social media to express their sadness surrounding her passing.

 

 

Channel Seven released a statement in response to her death, describing the star as a “unique person” whose “on-screen presence inspired a generation of actors”.

 

Frances was best known for playing Morag Bellingham on Home and Away, a role she held off-and-on for 30 years.

 

Frances also hosted quiz show The Weakest Link and appeared in other TV programs such as Prisoner, Sons and Daughters and Young Doctors.

 

 

She was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2017, which later spread to her hip.

 

Frances is survived by her son, Lawrence.

 

