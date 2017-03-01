Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Centrelink leak of personal details raises privacy concerns

After writing an opinion piece earlier this month regarding the debt-collection crisis at Centrelink, blogger Andie Fox has had her own personal information leaked to the public after raising concerns about the government body’s actions. Reporter Sammy Beniac-Brooks looks at what the legal repercussions could be and the impact on centrelink users. 

 

Jordan Fennell

March 1st 2017
