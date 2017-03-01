SYN 90.7
Centrelink leak of personal details raises privacy concerns
After writing an opinion piece earlier this month regarding the debt-collection crisis at Centrelink, blogger Andie Fox has had her own personal information leaked to the public after raising concerns about the government body’s actions. Reporter Sammy Beniac-Brooks looks at what the legal repercussions could be and the impact on centrelink users.
Jordan Fennell
March 1st 2017
Category: News and Commentary
Tags: andie fox, blogging, Centrelink, debt recovery, leaks, personal information, privacy
