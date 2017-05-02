SYN 90.7
Changes to citizenship test could disadvantage refugees
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull recently announced changes to the Australian Citizenship Test. Reporter Shannon Schubert finds out about these changes, and how they might affect refugees.
kelseyrettino
May 2nd 2017
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
Tags: #AustralianPolitics, #MalcolmTurnbull, citizenship, panorama
