Channel 31 says good bye to free to air TV

After the government granted Channel 31 a six month extension at the end of last year it is finally saying good bye to free to air TV and will be moving online. Reporter Jack Fryer speaks with Shane Dunlop, the production manager for Channel 31, about what this means for community TV and takes a look at the wider changing landscape of Australian media.

Jordan Fennell

June 22nd 2017
