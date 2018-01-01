Archive
Business Talks
Nurul Driver talks to potential and current business owners about their experiences on starting up their business ventures and tips on how to get started in the business world. Snag some handy tips on starting up your own business venture here now
Movie Goggles
Movie Goggles is a film review podcast that only looks at the very worst of movies made through a light and fun (prescription) […]
Cultural Popcorn
Do you like Video Games? Do you like films? Do you like Anime? Do you like a ton of other pop culture related stuff…? Then you’ve come to the right place. Here at CP (Cultural Popcorn) we deliver all sorts from game reviews to love letters to Ryan Reynolds (yes that is a segment you didn’t read that wrong) and everything else in-between (a lot fits between those two). So why not check us out and have a listen on SYN Nation.
All Day Breakfast
The All Day Breakfast is the morning/afternoon show for the late sleeper, covering everything you missed at breakfast and everything else you need to know to face the day. Join Brent, Josh and Eli every Wednesday from 3-4pm on SYN 90.7 for the laziest lie-in of your week!
Two Spoons
Here at Two Spoons, we unpack the colourful and multilayered pudding that is the life of a student. As connoisseurs, we sample the […]
Front & Centre
Front & Centre, with Sean and Julza, is a SYN Nation Seasonal dedicated to highlighting the amazing achievements of incredible young people that deserve to be in the spotlight. We will be interviewing an extraordinary young individual every week, whether they be a musician, artist, entrepreneur, or anything in between! We will also be discussing phenomenal, unheard of and unreported news that we believe should be brought Front & Centre (get it?). Tune in Thursdays 7-8pm on SYN Nation to hear it all!
Rockology
Just wanted to thank everyone who tuned into my first ever seasonal show! I have really enjoyed creating it and sharing my love for […]
Ignorance Is This
“Ignorant by Choice meets Ignorant by Default” Hosted by Scott Martin and Oliver Dear, ‘Ignorance is This’ is a program about Oliver’s attempt […]
EuroHeroes
Lewis, Gill and Bridget are all Eurovision enthusiasts. During the lead up to Eurovision 2017 they will be talking all things tack, […]