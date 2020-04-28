Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Charity in the time of the coronavirus

Amidst the domino effect of hardships that COVID-19 has created. What charities and campaigns are being orchestrated to help societies most vulnerable?

Reporter Anneliese Farrer spoke to restaurant owner Hana Assafiri about her Pay it Forward Campaign which looks after Melbourne’s most vulnerable. 

Hana Assafiri, Founder of Morrocan Soup Bar

Anneliese Farrer

April 28th 2020
