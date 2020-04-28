On Air
Charity in the time of the coronavirus
Amidst the domino effect of hardships that COVID-19 has created. What charities and campaigns are being orchestrated to help societies most vulnerable?
Reporter Anneliese Farrer spoke to restaurant owner Hana Assafiri about her Pay it Forward Campaign which looks after Melbourne’s most vulnerable.
Guests
Hana Assafiri, Founder of Morrocan Soup Bar
Contributors
Anneliese Farrer
Panorama
April 28th 2020
Category: Audio, Interview, Local News, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Community, News
Tags: Anneliese Farrer, campaign, charity, coronavirus, COVID-19, help, vulnerable
