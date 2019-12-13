folking sic acoustic

Charm of Finches dazzled the studio with a live performance and talked about writing their latest album!

Melbourne sisters Ivy and Mabel joined me in studio chat about currently touring thier latest album Your Company. They also gave a spellbinding live performance of In The Gloaming and you can catch that performance at the end of the interview above!

Charm of Finches

Alicia Annabel

December 13th 2019
