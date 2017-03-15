Chickenfoot: Divine Termination Review

Divine Termination is a new rock anthem released by the supergroup Chickenfoot, which includes guitarist Joe Satriani, former Van Halen members Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony, and Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. It is included on the brand new Best & Live CD, released on 10th of March. The single “Divine Termination” is also being released on a limited edition 7” vinyl single.



The song begins with a low, sultry beat. The vocals come in with a nostalgic feel with vocalist Sammy Hagar singing “I’m laying here dreaming about how it used to be, between you and me”. It leaves you wanting for more and will have you hyped up during the grunting “Oh Yeahs” before the first chorus. By the time the first chorus comes around, it’s time to start headbanging and grooving along if you aren’t already – *cue headbanging here*.

The guitar solo after the first chorus sounds great – it’s powerful, it accompanies the song really well and connects into the second verse. The second verse revs into the second chorus, chanting “LONG BEFORE I DIE, I’M GONNA FIND A WAY, LONG BEFORE I DIE, I’M GONNA WORK IT OUT!”



The music video shows footage of the band performing the song at a concert. The highlight of the music video is during the pre-chorus “Oh Yeah” when Chad picks up the drum and slams it on the ground. It’s a pretty standard rock video.

Written by Ellen Rosie