Chiptunes: Unique, original and more than just nostalgia

A new style of music is emerging from old technology and it is riding on a lot more than just nostalgia.

Chiptunes are funky, upbeat songs you would hear when loading Super Mario Bros. but have been re-purposed for the modern age.

Benjamin Polazzon spoke to Prof. Kenny McAlpine to get a better understanding of this new phenomena.

Prof. Kenny McAlpine, Lecturer at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music

Benjamin Polazzon

August 27th 2019
