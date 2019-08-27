On Air
Chiptunes: Unique, original and more than just nostalgia
A new style of music is emerging from old technology and it is riding on a lot more than just nostalgia.
Chiptunes are funky, upbeat songs you would hear when loading Super Mario Bros. but have been re-purposed for the modern age.
Benjamin Polazzon spoke to Prof. Kenny McAlpine to get a better understanding of this new phenomena.
Guests
Prof. Kenny McAlpine, Lecturer at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music
Contributors
Benjamin Polazzon
Panorama
August 27th 2019Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Entertainment, Interview, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Music, News
Tags: Benjamin Polazzon, chiptunes, Games, Music, nostalgia, panorama
More by Panorama
How travellers were re-identified from Myki data, and why you should care
Touch on, touch off; a couple of those are all it takes to identify a child travelling alone, ex-partner, or even an […]
PTSD and the need for destigmatisation
Post-traumatic stress disorder is the second most common mental illness behind depression yet it is rarely spoken about. With PTSD Awareness Day […]
Possible Budj Bim UNESCO site and the importance of preserving Indigenous landmarks
Budj Bim is an extinct volcano in south-west Victoria. The Gunditjmara people used the volcanic rock to manage water flows and exploit […]