Thor star Chris Hemsworth has thrown his hat in the ring to become the second Australian James Bond.

The Avengers star admits there was buzz about him playing 007 several years ago, when he was filming racing car drama Rush, in which he played British playboy driver James Hunt, but nothing came of the chatter.



Now, as fans await news of who will replace Daniel Craig as the suave superspy following the Brit’s final outing as Bond, Hemsworth admits he’d love to be considered.

”When we were shooting Rush… I thought, ‘Cool, if this is my audition tape, then great’,” Chris told Balance magazine. “I don’t think you’ll ever meet anyone who doesn’t want to have a crack at James Bond. I’d love to do it.

“But that’s up to so many elements and is way beyond myself; it’s not one you can pitch yourself on to either.

“It’s something that the community of Bond fans, (producer) Barbara Broccoli and the whole crew there agree on, and it has to be a very organic decision from them. There have been a lot of names thrown out there and a lot of brilliant people can tackle that one.”



Idris Elba is the favourite to play the British secret agent, with Bond star Ralph Fiennes and his predecessor, Dame Judi Dench, both keen to see the first black OO7, but actors Sam Heughan, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy and James Norton have also been mentioned.

If Hemsworth lands the role, he’ll become the second Aussie to play 007, behind George Lazenby, who portrayed James Bond in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Image Credit: Carlos Alvarez, Getty via Zimbio.