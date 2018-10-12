Christina Aguilera postpones shows after losing her voice

Christina Aguilera has lost her voice and has been forced to postpone a show in Canada on medical advice.

The pop superstar took to Twitter on Thursday to apologise to fans who were hoping to see her on tour in Ontario, revealing her doctor has told her to take a break.

MY FIGHTERS, MY FRIENDS – it aches me to share that I am under the weather and have lost my voice today. Per doctor’s order, I need to rest tonight in order to get well asap – and will be unable to sing my heart out and perform for you at tonight’s show in Orillia, Ontario. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 11, 2018

“It aches me to share that I am under the weather and have lost my voice today,” she told her 17 million Twitter followers. “Per doctor’s order, I need to rest in order to get well ASAP.

“I have kept you waiting so long and I look forward to each night on this tour. I promise to make tonight up to you with a new date very soon – until then I am sending love and gratitude for your support and I CANNOT WAIT to get back on the stage after this short rest,” she added.



The ‘Fighter’ singer has 16 more shows ahead on the American leg of her Liberation tour.

Get well soon Christina!

(with WENN)

Image Credit: Christina Aguilera, Instagram.