Chronic disadvantage found among social housing tenants

The first report of longitudinal study Maximising Impact has highlighted the chronic, often lifelong disadvantage experienced by social housing tenants, revealing complex needs for which effective public housing is a crucial social safety net.

Reporter Bec Jordan spoke with lead researcher Dr Sarah Taylor about the study and its findings.

Dr Sarah Taylor, Lead Researcher of the study

Bec Jordan

December 2nd 2020
