Chunky Radio Slop
SYN 90.7
Chunky Radio Slop – 23/09/2017 Playlist
Playlist
Better Sit Down Boy - Confidence Man
Holdin' On - Flume
This Heart Attack - Faker
FloriDada - Animal Collective
Boy from School - Hot Chip
Electric Eel - MGMT
Rourdy
September 30th 2017
