Chunky Radio Slop

SYN 90.7

Chunky Radio Slop – 23/09/2017 Playlist

Playlist

  1. Better Sit Down Boy - Confidence Man
  2. Holdin' On - Flume
  3. This Heart Attack - Faker
  4. FloriDada - Animal Collective
  5. Boy from School - Hot Chip
  6. Electric Eel - MGMT

September 30th 2017
