Chunky Radio Slop

SYN 90.7

Chunky Radio Slop – 30/09/2017 Playlist

Playlist

  1. Best Friend - Foster the People
  2. Sometimes - Heems
  3. Trophy - Charli XCX
  4. I Want Love - Babes
  5. Legend Has It - Run the Jewels
  6. Sweet Talkin' Woman - Electric Light Orchestra

September 30th 2017
Read more by Rourdy
Category:
Topics: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Chunky Radio Slop

Chunky Radio Slop

Chunky Radio Slop – 23/09/2017 Playlist

Chunky Radio Slop

Playlist 09/09/2017

Chunky Radio Slop

Playlist – 02/09/2017

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport